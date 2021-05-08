DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be a cool and rainy night, with showers continuing on Mother’s Day morning, before drying out for Sunday afternoon.

OVERVIEW

Rain arrives tonight and will continue into early Sunday. Temperatures remain chilly, but will very slowly climb through next week.

Tonight:

Rain likely. Low 39.

Mother’s Day

Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy and chilly. High 48.

EXTENDED

Partly cloudy skies return this week, and are likely to continue through next weekend. Highs will return to the 60s for next week.

