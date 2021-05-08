CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be a cool and rainy night, with showers continuing on Mother’s Day morning, before drying out for Sunday afternoon.
OVERVIEW
Rain arrives tonight and will continue into early Sunday. Temperatures remain chilly, but will very slowly climb through next week.
Tonight:
Rain likely. Low 39.
Mother’s Day
Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy and chilly. High 48.
EXTENDED
Partly cloudy skies return this week, and are likely to continue through next weekend. Highs will return to the 60s for next week.