CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday in the Chicago area will begin with some sunshine, but there will be showers by the evening. The heaviest rain will be to the far south.
Temperatures will be cool with a high of 56 degrees. Most of the area was under a frost advisory until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Mother’s Day will bring rain and temperatures 20 degrees below normal. At 48 degrees it will be the coldest day of the week.
Forecast:
Saturday: Areas of frost early. Clouds increase. High of 56.
Saturday night: Rain. 43.
Sunday- Rain through midday. Cold. 48.