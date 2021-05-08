CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person has been killed, and eight have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was standing in a gangway in the first block of North Menard Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, when someone shot him in the body and head.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police also responded to two shootings on the Dan Ryan Expressway in less than six hours Friday night and Saturday morning.
Around 9:45 p.m., a Metra Police Department officer saw a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 87th Street, and began following the shooter’s vehicle.
The officer was able to pull over the vehicle in a parking lot near 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue. Four people were taken into custody.
Leroy Longs, 28, was charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The other three people in the vehicle were released without charges.
Meantime, the victims drove to the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd (Wentworth) District station, at 51st and Wentworth, where they reported the shooting. No one was injured.
Saturday morning, Illinois State Police responded to a local hospital after one person was taken there for non-life threatening injuries sustained around 3 a.m. while driving on the southbound Dan Ryan near 95th Street.
Troopers shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate-94 for the investigation from about 4 a.m. until 4:18 a.m.
In other shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday:
- Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was outside on the 5700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park, when two males walked up to him, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the groin. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at a gas station at the corner of 31st and Union in Bridgeport, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the face and neck. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The shooter fled the scene in a dark sedan.
- At about 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, when a gunman got out of a sedan and shot him in the right leg and groin. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at Humboldt Park Health with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Police said the victim, who was listed in good condition, would not provide any details of the shooting, including where it happened.
- Shortly before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man was walking on the 5600 block of South Hermitage Avenue in West Englewood, when someone shot him in the torso. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was sitting in the passenger side of a car on the 300 block of North Western Avenue, when he heard five or six gunshots, and suffered a graze wound to his chest. He took himself to MacNeal Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 7 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right eye, and was listed in critical condition. Police said the victim was not cooperating with officers, and no further information on the shooting was immediately available.