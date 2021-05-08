CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person has been killed, and eight have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was standing in a gangway in the first block of North Menard Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, when someone shot him in the body and head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police also responded to two shootings on the Dan Ryan Expressway in less than six hours Friday night and Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Metra Police Department officer saw a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 87th Street, and began following the shooter’s vehicle.

The officer was able to pull over the vehicle in a parking lot near 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue. Four people were taken into custody.

Leroy Longs, 28, was charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The other three people in the vehicle were released without charges.

Meantime, the victims drove to the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd (Wentworth) District station, at 51st and Wentworth, where they reported the shooting. No one was injured.

Saturday morning, Illinois State Police responded to a local hospital after one person was taken there for non-life threatening injuries sustained around 3 a.m. while driving on the southbound Dan Ryan near 95th Street.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate-94 for the investigation from about 4 a.m. until 4:18 a.m.

In other shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday: