CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 22 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,353,226, including 22,193 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 77,312 tests were reported for a total of 23,281,801.
As of Friday night 1,947 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 466 were in intensive care and 252 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 1 to May 7 is 2.9%.
Friday, 107,688 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Illinois, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the state as of 9,827,646 as of midnight Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is now 68,455.