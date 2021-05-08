DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dolton, Tiffany Henyard

CHICAGO (CBS) — History will be made Saturday in South Suburban Dolton has Tiffany Henyard is sworn in as the village’s first woman mayor.

Henyard won 82% of the vote in the April election and will be sworn in at 4 p.m. Saturday at Dolton Main Park

Henyard has been the subject of some past controversy. In January she gave away free gas at a Food 4 Less in Dolton in what was billed as a kickoff to her mayoral campaign.

Some legal experts told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov at the time that if the gas giveaway didn’t cross the legal line, it definitely stood right on it.

