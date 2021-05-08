By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're focusing on the return of Chicago's biggest automotive showroom — the Chicago Auto Show. It will be the first major show at McCormick Place, setting the stage for the safe return of big events in months to come.
I can't wait. The show will be an abbreviated one from July 15 to 19. It starts on a Thursday and runs one weekend and the following Monday.
Attendance will be limited. The show will move to the West Hall of McCormick Place and include more outdoor activities like test drives. And isn’t that what new cars are all about?
There is a lot to look forward to. We're expecting to see the brand new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, the new Hyundai Elantra, the RAV 4 Prime Hybrid and the radically designed 2022 Kia Carnival.
Tickets to the Chicago Auto Show are now available. Yes, I already bought mine!