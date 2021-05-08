CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have issued a community alert, after a woman was attacked overnight in the Fulton Market area.
Police said the 28-year-old woman was walking round midnight on the 400 block of North Morgan Street, just a few blocks from the Morgan CTA stop, when she noticed a white Buick pulling up nearby.
A man then got out of the Buick and started walking in her direction. That's when he grabbed her and took her into a nearby vacant lot, where he hit her and tried to sexually assault her.
The man ran away after the victim screamed for someone to help her.
Police did not have a detailed description of her attacker, but are warning people in the area to be extra cautious. Walk in pairs, if possible, and always be aware of your surroundings.