CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,056 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional eight deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 728,811 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,991, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 414 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

A total of 3,416,811 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,411,825 on Friday. A total of 9,999,600 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hooisers 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Find vaccination clinics at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Both appointments and walk-ups are allowed at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which offers the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic runs through June 2 and offers vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned Saturday at the following locations:

Lake County:

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wolf Lake Pavilion

2324 Calumet Ave.

Hammond, IN 46320

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312

La Porte County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd. 2 West

La Porte, IN 46350

Additional mobile clinics will be held next week on the following schedule:

May 11-15 (Pfizer vaccine):

Kosciusko County

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

May 11-13 (Moderna vaccine):

Clark County:

Community Action of Southern Indiana

201 E. 15th St.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Tipton County:

Tipton County Fairgrounds

1200 S. Main St.

Tipton, IN 46072

Allen County:

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St.

Fort Wayne, IN 46806

May 11-13 (Johnson & Johnson vaccine):

Lake County

Hobart High School

2211 E. 10th St.

Hobart, IN 46342

Find vaccination sites at https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of Saturday, a total of 4,542,667 doses have been administered in the state, including 2,431,938 first doses and 2,110,729 individuals who are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH.