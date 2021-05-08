CHICAGO (CBS) — Some much-needed help today for Englewood residents hit hard by the pandemic.
The Salvation Army Red Shield Center handed out 500 COVID relief baskets to people for free; baskets full of free clothing, shoes, toiletries and household items like bleach and toilet paper.
"A lot of stores is closed, so they're going to come here, or we're going to do stuff for the community. We need to try to help out, knowing that it's people that need things," said Isaac House, a mentor with the Salvation Army. "It's a lot of homeless around, so we just try to do our best to give out."
The Salvation Army canteen also served meals to people while they waited.
