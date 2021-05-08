CHICAGO (CBS) — History was made in the south suburbs on Saturday, as Tiffany Henyard was sworn-in as Dolton’s first female mayor. At age 37, she is also Dolton’s youngest mayor.
Henyard won 82% of the vote in the April election.
Other elected officials, city leaders, and residents attended the ceremony as she took the oath of office.
Henyard has promised to bring economic growth, business retention, fiscal management, and improved infrastructure to that community, 20 miles south of Chicago.
Henyard has been the subject of some past controversy. In January she gave away free gas at a Food 4 Less in Dolton in what was billed as a kickoff to her mayoral campaign.
Some legal experts told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov at the time that if the gas giveaway didn’t cross the legal line, it definitely stood right on it.
A spokesperson for Henyard said at the time that the gas giveaway was not an attempt to buy votes.
Henyard also gave away gas in November. She also has been the subject of a past CBS 2 investigation, after one of her former tenants accused the village trustee of failing to remedy a massive mold problem in a Section 8 house she owns – which raised even more concerns about the house's inspection history.
Henyard referred questions to her attorney about that issue back at the time.