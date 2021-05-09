CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five people have been killed, and 16 have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 14-year-old boy was among the victims who were killed.

The first fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday, when a 31-year-old man was standing in a gangway in the first block of North Menard Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, when someone shot him in the body and head.

The victim, identified as Eujon Eversley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen near Madison Street and Springfield Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy could not communicate details of what happened due to the severity of his injury.

The boy, identified as Eddie Thigpen, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 9:56 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue in Humboldt Park, a 36-year-old man was shot several times by another man who witnesses said was a known acquaintance. The victim – identified as Robert Hogan – was shot multiple times in the body and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital by a friend after being shot once in the chest in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street in East Garfield Park. The victim, identified as Terrance Billops, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was in a parked car with a known acquaintance in the 1200 block of West 13th Street on the Near West Side, when his acquaintance got out of the car and robbed him. The victim refused to give the other man any money, so the other man shot him multiple times. The victim was driven to Stroger Hospital of Cook County by a third man who was with them in the car, and was pronounced dead there.

Illinois State Police also responded to two shootings on the Dan Ryan Expressway in less than six hours Friday night and Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Metra Police Department officer saw a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 87th Street, and began following the shooter’s vehicle.

The officer was able to pull over the vehicle in a parking lot near 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue. Four people were taken into custody.

Leroy Longs, 28, was charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The other three people in the vehicle were released without charges.

Meantime, the victims drove to the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd (Wentworth) District station, at 51st and Wentworth, where they reported the shooting. No one was injured.

Saturday morning, Illinois State Police responded to a local hospital after one person was taken there for non-life threatening injuries sustained around 3 a.m. while driving on the southbound Dan Ryan near 95th Street.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate-94 for the investigation from about 4 a.m. until 4:18 a.m.

In other shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday:

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was outside on the 5700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park, when two males walked up to him, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the groin. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at a gas station at the corner of 31 st and Union in Bridgeport, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the face and neck. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The shooter fled the scene in a dark sedan.

At about 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, when a gunman got out of a sedan and shot him in the right leg and groin. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at Humboldt Park Health with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Police said the victim, who was listed in good condition, would not provide any details of the shooting, including where it happened.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man was walking on the 5600 block of South Hermitage Avenue in West Englewood, when someone shot him in the torso. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was sitting in the passenger side of a car on the 300 block of North Western Avenue, when he heard five or six gunshots, and suffered a graze wound to his chest. He took himself to MacNeal Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right eye, and was listed in critical condition. He was shot in the 1500 block of South California Avenue. Police said the victim was not cooperating with officers, and no further information on the shooting was immediately available.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was standing outside in the 3100 block of West 25th Street in the Little Village neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the torso. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, a 48-year-old woman fired several shots in the 13600 block of South Brainard Avenue in Hegewisch, and a man she knew returned fire and shot her once in the neck. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition and was in police custody, while the search for the man who shot her continued Sunday.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg in the 5600 block of South Kolmar Avenue in West Elsdon. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, and he could not tell police any further details about the shooting.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 1600 block of East 70th Street in South Shore, when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The victim was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old man was walking home in the 800 block of East 67th Street in Grand Crossing when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shouting at him – and then began to shoot. The victim was shot twice in the ankle and was taken to the U of C Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The assailant fled the scene in the vehicle.

At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was walking outside in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue in Belmont Cragin, when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting. The victim was shot once in the leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

At 4:50 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 8500 block of South Aberdeen Street in Auburn Gresham. The assailant came up on foot and fired shots at the victim who was at the rear of his parked vehicle. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

At 9:47 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and neck in the 3700 block of West Madison Street in the middle of Garfield Park. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

A man was also stabbed to death at 9:23 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of South Peoria Street in West Englewood. A man the victim knew stabbed him in the beck, and he was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center, police said.