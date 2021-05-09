CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,741 new cases of COVID-19, and 39 more deaths.
The deaths included two men in their 50s, a woman and two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, and two women and two men in their 80s in Cook County.
Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle and Will counties also reported deaths, as well as several counties downstate and otherwise outside the Chicago area.
The preliminary statewide seven-day positivity rate through Saturday is 2.9 percent for cases as a percentage of total tests. The preliminary statewide test positivity rate for the same period is 3.4 percent.
As of midnight Saturday night, a total of 9,908,489 coronavirus vaccines had been administered statewide. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccine administrations is 73,622 doses, and on Saturday, there were 80,843.