HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed this weekend in south suburban Hazel Crest, authorities said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported the girl was shot in the head in a home on Arlington Lane in Hazel Crest Saturday night.
She died a little while later, and her death was ruled a homicide.
The Medical Examiner's office said the girl lives in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police in Hazel Crest were not releasing any details Sunday afternoon.