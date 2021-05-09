DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding the driver in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.

Police say on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:22 p.m. a red Mazda 3 was being driven recklessly, heading east in the 3800 block of West 51st Street, when the driver struck the teen.

The bicyclist was seriously injured.

(Credit: Chicago Police Department)

The Mazda’s windshield was damaged in the crash, and the driver fled southbound on Pulaski Road.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312)745-4521.