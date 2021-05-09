CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding the driver in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.
Police say on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:22 p.m. a red Mazda 3 was being driven recklessly, heading east in the 3800 block of West 51st Street, when the driver struck the teen.READ MORE: Architect Helmut Jahn Killed In Bicycle Crash With Two Vehicles in Campton Hills
The bicyclist was seriously injured.
The Mazda's windshield was damaged in the crash, and the driver fled southbound on Pulaski Road.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312)745-4521.