CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 12 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 729,716 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,003, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 415 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

A total of 3,421,873 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,411,825 on Friday. So far, 10,024,341 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hoosiers 16 and older can are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Find vaccination clinics at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic runs through June 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Monday (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Tuesday-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna*):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

*Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tuesday-Saturday (Pfizer vaccine):

Kosciusko County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516

Tuesday-Thursday (Moderna vaccine):

Clark County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Action of Southern Indiana

201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Tipton County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tipton County Fairgrounds

1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

Allen County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Tuesday-Thursday (Johnson & Johnson vaccine)

Lake County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobart High School

2211 E. 10th St., Hobart, IN 46342

Find vaccination sites at https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of Sunday, a total of 4,575,544 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 2,439,862 first doses and 2,135,682 individuals who are fully vaccinated.