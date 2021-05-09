CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were hoping for a quieter night in the Loop, after a tense one the night before.
There were lots of sirens and police lights after officers were called to disperse crowds of young people Saturday night – breaking up what police called "disturbances."
Police would only say officers were responding to a large group of people at Millennium Park around 7 p.m. Saturday.
It appeared officers forced the group to leave, and they made their way to State Street, where they gathered on several corners, and near the 'L' station at Wabash and Randolph.
Police on bikes blocked the street to contain the crowds.
A CBS 2 camera crew spotted one teen who appeared to throw a rock at a police car. We also found several garbage cans that had been knocked over.
Police said there were no incidents of looting or violence.