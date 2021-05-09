CHICAGO (CBS) — Several churches and community groups are united for justice this Mother’s Day.
About two dozen people held a ceremony Sunday at 26th Street and Albany Avenue in Little Village. They prayed for peace and recited the names of 275 Black and Brown people killed by police across the country in the past year.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Cool Weather Continues; Frost Advisory South Of Chicago
The mothers said their pain is immeasurable.READ MORE: Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Gompers Park On Northwest Side
“Two hundred seventy-five mothers today celebrating – how can you celebrate when they’ve taken a piece of you?” one woman said.
“It’s not right – the suffering we have to endure as human beings – it’s not right, especially at the hands of another,” another woman said. “It is wrong.”MORE NEWS: 12-Year-Old Girl, Erica Gibson, Shot And Killed In Hazel Crest
The groups said the number of people in the Latinx community killed by police is underreported, because some victims are undocumented, and others are erroneously classified as white.