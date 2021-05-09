CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being robbed and shot by an acquaintance with whom he had been in a car on the city’s Near West Side.
At 4:25 a.m., the 27-year-old man was in a parked car with his acquaintance in the 1200 block of West 13th Street when the acquaintance got out of the car and demanded money from the victim police said.READ MORE: Police Hope For Quieter Night In Loop After Rowdy Teens Caused 'Disturbances' On Saturday Night
The victim refused, so his acquaintance took out a gun and shot him, police said. The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County by another friend who had also been in the car.READ MORE: Girl, 12, Shot And Killed In Hazel Crest, Authorities Say
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Fatally Shot In West Garfield Park
As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area Three detectives were investigating.