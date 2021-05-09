RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Guerin College Preparatory High School in River Grove, which closed nearly a year ago and is set to be demolished.
River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said at 4:09 p.m., firefighters responded for smoke coming from the roof of the empty school building at 8001 W. Belmont Ave. in the western suburb.READ MORE: 5 Killed, 20 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
They found a small fire in the Holy Cross Gym at the school and put it out. The cause was under investigation late Sunday.READ MORE: Tyrell Cohen, Brother Of Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen, Found Dead In North Carolina Electrical Substation
Guerin Prep announced on Feb. 1 that the developers to whom the school property had been sold would be tearing the building down. The school closed at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Flynn said the school is vacant and no demolition work is happening at the moment.