RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS/AP) — Tyrell Cohen – the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen – was found dead inside a power substation in North Carolina this weekend.
Wake County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office spokesperson Eric Curry ssaid Tyrell Antar Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment.
The News & Observer reported that Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning.
Police could not find him, but started looking again when his family filed a missing persons report.
Curry said the employee of a Duke Energy substation in Raleigh found the body Sunday morning.
Authorities say they don't suspect foul play.
The Bears released a statement on Twitter saying the team was “heartbroken” to learn of Tyrell Cohen’s death and offered thoughts and prayers to Tarik, his mother Tilwanda, and the rest of the family.
