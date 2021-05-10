CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its lowest daily caseload since late March, as the state’s infection rate also dropped to its lowest point in seven weeks.
Illinois is averaging 2,134 new coronavirus cases per day so far in May, a 34% decline from the first 10 days of April.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,356,391 cases, as well as 22,235 deaths, including 12 new deaths reported on Monday.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is down to 2.8%, the lowest it's been since March 24.
As of Sunday night, a total of 1,906 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 473 in the ICU and 242 on ventilators.
Illinois is averaging 1,974 new cases per day in May, down 6 percent from mid-April, but up 20% over the start of April. Last month’s hospitalizations peaked at 2,288 on April 19, and have been fluctuating since then, but mostly falling for the past few weeks.
Meantime, vaccinations have fallen sharply over the past month. Illinois is averaging 81,265 doses administered per day over the past week, down 34% from one month ago.
A total of 4,512,724 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday night, accounting for 35.42% of the population.