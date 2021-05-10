DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:covid, COVID Vaccine, Downtown Chicago, Vaccine Clinics

CHICAGO (CBS) — In an effort to get more workers back to downtown office buildings, the Chicago Department of Public Health is teaming up with businesses to bring vaccines right to people at work.

Starting Monday, all building workers, tenants and union staff at the Merchandise Mart and Wrigley Building will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Similar vaccine clinics are planned at four other downtown buildings and any building owner can register with the state to setup a clinic.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she hopes to start bringing city employees back to City Hall soon, on staggered shifts.

