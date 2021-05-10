DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, fatal crash, Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are dead and another is in serious condition after a crash in Joliet.

According to Joliet Police, a sedan was driving eastbound on West Jefferson Street just before 2:45 a.m. when the driver hit a curve in the roadway. Police said the sedan “left the roadway and struck a tree and traffic signal, causing the vehicle to break apart.”

One man, who was ejected from the vehicle, and another occupant were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

