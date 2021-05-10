CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are dead and another is in serious condition after a crash in Joliet.
According to Joliet Police, a sedan was driving eastbound on West Jefferson Street just before 2:45 a.m. when the driver hit a curve in the roadway. Police said the sedan "left the roadway and struck a tree and traffic signal, causing the vehicle to break apart."
#Joliet – Fatal crash at Jefferson & Raynor. Jefferson is closed Manor to Hunter. Raynor is blocked from Marion to John. Car was traveling at high speed, hit a traffic light, and broke in half. One half is by the light, the other ended up across the street in a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/cy5o9ULKcd
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) May 10, 2021
One man, who was ejected from the vehicle, and another occupant were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.