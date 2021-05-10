CHICAGO (CBS) — The long-stalled Navy Pier Flyover, often maligned for having taken longer to build than the Golden Gate Bridge, finally has been completed, three years later than originally expected.

The project is designed to relieve congestion on a narrow stretch of sidewalk where cyclists and pedestrians were forced to cross the Chicago River on a narrow sidewalk alongside busy Lake Shore Drive. Instead, they will now have a dedicated section of Lakefront Trail along the east side of the Lake Shore Drive bridge.

“This is a wonderful solution a long time in the making,” downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said as city officials cut the ribbon on the completed project on Monday.

The Navy Pier Flyover is happening today! pic.twitter.com/Hwk42rbwy7 — CDOT (@ChicagoDOT) May 10, 2021

Construction started in 2014, and almost immediately was plagued by delays. Initially slated to be completed in 2018, the $64 million construction project missed multiple construction deadlines before it was finally completed three years behind schedule

The first two phases of the project, spanning Illinois Street and Grand Avenue, were completed in 2018 and 2019.

But when repairs to the Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River stretched on, so did the project. The final piece of the flyover across the river repeatedly missed completion deadlines.

The final phase involved crews tunneling through bridge houses on the east side of the Lake Shore Drive Bridge to create wider paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the project “critically important, as it extends for almost half a mile from Jane Addams Park and Ohio Street Beach to DuSable Harbor on the south side of the Chicago River.”

“The flyover will provide ample apace for walkers, runners, and bikers to safely coexist along the lakefront,” she said.

Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi jokingly said “I think I was like nine years old” when the project began in 2014.

“Now it’s done, right? It’s taken a while, but we did it,” she said. “We never gave up, we kept pushing forward, and here we are. It’s finally done.”

Biagi said final phase of the project involved tunneling through two bridge houses on the east side of the Lake Shore Drive Bridge to allow for a wider Lakefront Trail. It also required retrofitting the existing bridge with a cantilever structure on the east side of the span.

Before the Navy Pier Flyover was completed, the Lakefront Trail narrowed to as little as 8 feet wide at points over the Chicago River. The new wider trail ranges from 19.5 feet to 21.5 feet wide.

Lightfoot said it was “critically important” to get the project completed to eliminate the need for cyclists, runners, and walkers to compete for space on a narrow sidewalk next to traffic on Lake Shore Drive, giving them a wider dedicated path to safely cross the Chicago River on the Lakefront Trail.