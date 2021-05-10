RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS/AP) — Tyrell Cohen – the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen – was found dead inside a power substation in North Carolina this weekend.
"I lost my brother , my twin, myself . What a great man he was," Tarik Cohen wrote in a Twitter post about his brother Monday morning. "I'm glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I'll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell i swear to god ."
— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) May 10, 2021
Wake County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said Tyrell Antar Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment.
The News & Observer reported that Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning.
Police could not find him, but started looking again when his family filed a missing persons report.
Curry said the employee of a Duke Energy substation in Raleigh found the body Sunday morning.
Authorities say they don’t suspect foul play.
“While we appreciate the condolences thoughts and prayers, we ask that you respect our privacy during this time. Let us grieve. Please and thanks. Long live Me,” Tarik Cohen wrote on Twitter.
The Bears released a statement on Twitter saying the team was “heartbroken” to learn of Tyrell Cohen’s death and offered thoughts and prayers to Tarik, his mother Tilwanda, and the rest of the family.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 10, 2021
