CHICAGO (CBS) — Woodstock high school senior Evan Emch made it to prom with his date, his best friend Keahnna this weekend.
CBS 2 reported that on Friday morning, after wondering if the prom would even be held because of the pandemic, Evan realized he didn't have the money to go when it was announced that it was still on.
His step mom went on Facebook to share his story, including that he'd be joining the U.S. Army, and she asked for help. Evan worked several odd jobs and veterans, neighbors and businesses chipped in to make his prom night dreams come true.
"It's a really great thing to know we have people like them out in this world and that they're willing to go to help a stranger out," Emch said.
After the prom on Friday, Evan celebrated his birthday on Saturday. Next month, he’s leaving for Army basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia. Emch said he stashed away the extra money he earned for savings as he begins his military career.