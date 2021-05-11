DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another cool day is ahead, but a warmup is ahead.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

A warming trend begins later in the week with temperatures climbing near 70s degrees by Friday.

