CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and chilly Tuesday night with a Frost Advisory again – this time from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.
The Frost Advisory does not include the city.
Lows will range from 32 to 35 degrees away from the city, and 39 within the city.
Our sunny trend continues through the rest of the workweek.
The high for Wednesday is 62, Thursday 66.