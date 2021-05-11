DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and chilly Tuesday night with a Frost Advisory again – this time from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Next 12 Hours: 05.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The Frost Advisory does not include the city.

READ MORE: Elmhurst University Student Charged With Making Up Story About Man With Gun That Sent Campus Into Lockdown For Hours
Lows Tonight: 05.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Lows will range from 32 to 35 degrees away from the city, and 39 within the city.

READ MORE: City Panel Backs $97 Million Sale Of Vacant Michael Reese Hospital Site For Massive 'Bronzeville Lakefront' Development
Highs Tomorrow: 05.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Our sunny trend continues through the rest of the workweek.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
7 Day Forecast: 05.11.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Wednesday is 62, Thursday 66.

Mary Kay Kleist