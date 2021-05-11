CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has reached a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19, as more than 10 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide so far, and more than 4.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, even as the average number of shots given out per day continues to lag behind the levels seen one month ago.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 58,709 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered statewide on Monday, bringing the total number of shots given out so far in Illinois to 10,037,624. A total of 4,552,454 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Monday night, accounting for 35.73% of the population.

The state is averaging 83,887 doses administered per day over the past week, down 37% from one month ago. That average fell as low as 65,570 per day just four days ago.

The CDC is expected to give final approval to use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday.

In Chicago, seven city-operated mass vaccination sites will start offering the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15 starting Thursday. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Cook County Health said parents can already register children ages 12-15 for a vaccine at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov to get the latest updates and will be able to make appointments for those children online once final CDC approval has been granted. Those appointments will be available later this week.

Five mass-vaccination sites in Cook County are already preparing for an anticipated rush for shots by expanding hours this week. The sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. No appointments are necessary.

Meantime, IDPH reported 1,562 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 26 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,357,953 cases, including 22,261 deaths.

Illinois is averaging 2,082 new cases per day so far this month, down 35% from the same time in April.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.8%, tied for the lowest it’s been since March 24.

As of Monday night, a total of 1,930 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 489 in the ICU and 261 on ventilators. Illinois is averaging 1,970 hospitalizations per day so far this month, up 19% from one month ago, but down 7% from mid-April.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 4-10, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 4-10, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of 10,037,624 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,887 doses. Yesterday, 58,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.