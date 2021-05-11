CHICAGO (CBS) — Even if you’ve already been fully vaccinated, will you need another shot?
CBS 2's Jim Williams reports on whether a booster is in our future.
We may not need a vaccine booster. That’s what researchers are looking into now. But the federal government and the medical community are preparing for that possibility.
The aim would be to give us more protection against COVID, even if we’ve already had the vaccination.
“A booster is another dose of the vaccine to try to increase immunity,” said Doctor Sajal Tanna of Northwestern Medical School.
Doctor David Kessler, the White House Chief Science Officer, told lawmakers the federal government is getting ready.
"We are planning, and I underscore the word planning, to have booster doses available if necessary for the American people," Kessler said.
Key words there “if necessary” because it has not been determined if we will need the booster.
Researchers are looking for answers.
“Over time, it’s possible the antibodies could wane and you might need to get a booster to bring those levels back up,” Tanna said.
Researchers are studying the impact the vaccine has against coronavirus variants. Even with the uncertainty over a booster, Doctor Tanna is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
"The virus can't continue to mutate if it doesn't have anywhere to go," Tanna said. "So the quicker we all get vaccinated, the more that we can be on the other end of this."
The White House said the booster would be free. If it’s determined a booster is needed, and that’s the big if, seniors and people with compromised immune systems would be first in line.