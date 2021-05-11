DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A temporary driver services facility officially opened Tuesday in Chicago Heights while the state waits for fire damage to be repaired at the permanent location.

The makeshift location is at Prairie State College.

CBS 2 has been following the hardship caused by the closed Chicago Heights DMV office since it was firebombed last summer.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office rents the damaged building, so it has to wait for the owner’s timetable for working with contractors to make the repairs.

