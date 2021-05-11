CHICAGO (CBS) — A temporary driver services facility officially opened Tuesday in Chicago Heights while the state waits for fire damage to be repaired at the permanent location.
The makeshift location is at Prairie State College.
CBS 2 has been following the hardship caused by the closed Chicago Heights DMV office since it was firebombed last summer.
The Illinois Secretary of State's Office rents the damaged building, so it has to wait for the owner's timetable for working with contractors to make the repairs.
Today, Secretary White attended a ribbon cutting ceremony with President of @PrairieStateCol Dr. Thomas Saban, State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, & @SenPatrickjoyce as he announced that a temporary Driver Services facility will open at Prairie State College tomorrow, Tuesday, May 11. pic.twitter.com/MWk1BrlnMs
— IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) May 10, 2021