ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — An Elmhurst University student has been charged with reporting that a man with a gun was walking around campus late last month – when in fact, there was never any man with a gun.

Darnel Baalbaki, 25, of Bellwood, was charged Monday with felony disorderly conduct in filing a false crime report.

Elmhurst police said at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, they responded to a single report of a man with a gun at the university, main street address 190 Prospect Ave. in the west suburb.

The university reported on its website that a person with a gun was found around 3:35 p.m. near the Dinkmeyer Hall dormitory. Half an hour later, the person was reported near Niebuhr Hall dormitory.

Those on campus were told to seek shelter in a locked room and remain in place until an all-clear was given. It took until just after 6 p.m. for that to happen, and no man with a gun was ever found.

And on Tuesday, Elmhurst police said there was never any man with a gun at all.

Police said their investigation revealed that what really happened was Baalbaki – an Elmhurst University student – had met with a man in the university parking lot earlier that day to by methamphetamine. Baalbaki admitted that he took the methamphetamine without paying the agreed-upon price and then ran away from the area, police said.

Baalbaki admitted that he then made up the story about a man with a gun on campus, and admitted that he never saw anyone with a gun, police said.

Baalbaki’s bond was set in at $25,000.