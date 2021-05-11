CHICAGO (CBS)– A food giveaway will be held Tuesday night on the southwest side.
The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30pm at United Credit Union, located at 45th Street and Pulaski Road, in Archer Heights.
You do not have to register for the event.
This food giveaway is scheduled to take place every Tuesday night.
MORE NEWS: AAA Estimates 1.7 Million Illinoisans Will Hit The Road For Memorial Day Weekend -- How Do They Come Up With Their Predictions?