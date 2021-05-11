DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A food giveaway will be held Tuesday night on the southwest side.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30pm at United Credit Union, located at 45th Street and Pulaski Road, in Archer Heights.

You do not have to register for the event.

This food giveaway is scheduled to take place every Tuesday night.

 

