CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Catholic school teacher, who was wanted on charges accusing him of trying to meet a teenage boy for sex, surrendered to Joliet police on Tuesday, and was later released on bond.

Joliet police said in a statement that 44-year-old Jeremy Hylka was arrested Tuesday morning, after his attorney notified detectives that he would be released from Silver Oaks Hospital in New Lenox.

Hylka had been admitted to the hospital earlier this month, after he was accused of communicating online with a man posing as a teenage boy, and the two agreed to meet for sex.

Police said Hylka was arrested without incident Tuesday morning after he was released from the hospital, and released on $10,000 cash bond, on charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming.

Authorities said a group called “Save Our Siblings” posed as a 15-year-old boy and texted with Hylka last month. They made a plan to meet at a McDonald’s in Joliet.

Hylka is well known in the Joliet area as a theology teacher and a forecaster for the local Joliet Weather Center. This also was not the first time allegations against him have surfaced online.

CBS 2 learned that in June, Hylka was working at Joliet Catholic Academy when the administration was made aware of online allegations against him. The school said it notified Joliet Police and he was put on leave.

But somehow, Hylka was still working at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and two Catholic Churches in Joliet – St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.

The Diocese of Joliet said he was terminated on April 30, after the charges against him were announced. He is also banned from working or volunteering at any Joliet diocese school or parish.