DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Arcadia Terrace, California Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, shooting, West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday evening on Lincoln Avenue near California Avenue.

The 35-year-old man was shot in the neck at 6:35 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Lincoln Avenue, just southeast of Mather Park.

READ MORE: CBS 2 Vault: John Drummond's 'Crooks, Characters & Capers'

He was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory Away From The City

Witness reports said the man was in a car.

MORE NEWS: Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-And-Run In Lakeview, Half A Mile West Of Wrigley Field

As of early Tuesday evening, no one was in custody. Area Three detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff