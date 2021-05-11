CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday evening on Lincoln Avenue near California Avenue.
The 35-year-old man was shot in the neck at 6:35 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Lincoln Avenue, just southeast of Mather Park.READ MORE: CBS 2 Vault: John Drummond's 'Crooks, Characters & Capers'
He was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory Away From The City
Witness reports said the man was in a car.MORE NEWS: Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-And-Run In Lakeview, Half A Mile West Of Wrigley Field
As of early Tuesday evening, no one was in custody. Area Three detectives were investigating.