OTTAWA, Ill. (CBS/AP) — LaSalle County authorities have identified three men killed last week in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park.
The coroner's office identified the men killed as 39-year-old Immer Rivera Tejada; 26-year-old Guillermo Rivera Tejada and 36-year-old Rafael Rivera Tejada, all of Chicago.
Coroner Rich Ploch previously said the men were "cousins and uncles."
Authorities said the men were killed Thursday when they ignited a black powder substance that exploded along a bank of the Illinois River 75 miles southwest of Chicago.
Illinois State Police say their investigation into the incident continues.
