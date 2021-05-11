CHICAGO (CBS) — State Farm announced it’s adding more than 1,500 full-time claims employees — another example of a company Working For Chicago in this unemployment crisis.
As a result of record growth, State Farm is offering these new in-office positions, many of which will be located at the company's headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois.
The roles come with full benefits and flexible shifts. Applicants without insurance experience are still urged to apply.
Before applying, interested job seekers are encouraged to participate in State Farm's virtual career fair on Thursday, May 13 from 11am to 1pm. You can register for the online event on the company's website.
The virtual career fair will give applicants the opportunity to engage with recruiters, learn more about career opportunities and benefits, as well as refine their interviewing skills and resume.