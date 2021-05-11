CHICAGO (CBS) — With Illinois and Chicago now moving toward a full reopening, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago to let you know about job opportunities as new positions emerge.
Today, Verizon announced that it is looking to fill more than 1,000 new retail roles across the country to help meet customer demand. Nearly all stores remained opened during the pandemic, and with additional safety protocols in place, the company has begun welcoming more customers into its stores.
Team members will receive benefits including tuition assistance, healthcare, and extensive on-the-job training.
Interested job seekers in Illinois can apply for these positions online.