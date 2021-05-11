CHICAGO (CBS) — Some good news on the jobs front.
Sandwich chain Subway says it’s on a mission to hire 40,000 new workers across the U.S. this month.READ MORE: City Panel Backs $97 Million Sale Of Vacant Michael Reese Hospital Site For Massive 'Bronzeville Lakefront' Development
Filling over 400 new positions in Chicago alone.READ MORE: Shooting That Killed 12-Year-Old Erica Gibson In Hazel Crest Ruled Accidental; No Charges To Be Filed
If you’re interested, the info’s on your screen, you can text the word SUBHIRE to 24-24-24. You can also visit www.mysubwaycareer.com to see a full list of current job openings.
Subway said the jobs include everything from entry-level to management.MORE NEWS: ONLY ON 2: Lyft Driver Speaks After Being Shot, Paralyzed On West Side; 15-Year-Old Boy Stands Charged
For more details on that job, plus a list of other local companies hiring, check out the Working for Chicago section of the CBS Chicago app.