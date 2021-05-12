FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) — With approval by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee issued Wednesday, some kids between 12 and 15 in the Chicago area received their COVID-19 vaccinations late Wednesday.
Benjamin Kagan, 15, got his Pfizer COVID vaccine shot Wednesday night at the Cook County vaccination site in Forest Park.
"It feels absolutely amazing," he said. "I've been waiting for this day for a very, very long time – and it didn't hurt that much."
Kagan personally helped more than 800 elderly people find vaccination appointments as part of the Vaccine Angels Facebook group.
The teen is urging other kids his age to do their part and get the shot.