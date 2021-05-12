RADCLIFF, Ky. (CBS/AP) — Police say the body of a missing Chicago man has been found in central Kentucky.
Officials said the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe is being investigated as a homicide by Kentucky State Police and federal authorities.
Kentucky police say Ukaigwe was reported missing to Chicago authorities on April 18 after traveling to visit a childhood friend.
Kentucky State Police were notified about the disappearance on April 26 and located a body in a wooded area near a cemetery in Radcliff on May 1.
The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville identified the body as Ukaigwe.