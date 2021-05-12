CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — A panel of independent advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Wednesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents age 12 to 15, clearing one of the final remaining hurdles to making the shots available to all Americans as young as 12.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations are expected to be formally adopted by the CDC director, which would allow for a widespread rollout of shots for adolescents to begin within the coming days.

Though the Food and Drug Administration already granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15 on Monday, only a small handful of states — including Georgia and North Carolina — have so far directed providers in their states to begin giving the shots to adolescents

The Chicago area has been gearing up for the expected approval from the CDC for of Pfizer vaccine for kids. At the Francis W. Parker School, at 330 W. Webster Ave. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, there are plans to host vaccination events for kids starting this weekend.

The City of Chicago announced all city-operated vaccination sites, offering the Pfizer vaccine, will be open to kids 12 to 15 starting Thursday, but parents can start making appointments now. We heard the same thing from the Lake County Health Department, where sites are opening up to kids 12 and up.

Lurie Children’s Hospital and Advocate Children’s Hospital have also both announced plans to open up vaccine to kids 12 and up once their approved.

The Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance – is a partnership between NorthShore, Advocate and the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, will make an announcement when it is ready to begin scheduling vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds.

For more information on where and when you can take your child for a shot, refer to the links below:

A further list of sites where children ages 12 to 15 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination can be found here.