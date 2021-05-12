DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Bears, Chicago Bears

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears on Wednesday announced their 2021 schedule.

The Bears will open the season on the West Cost against the Los Angeles Rams. They will play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California – the site of Super Bowl LVI – for Sunday Night Football on Sept. 12. This will mark the fourth straight year that the Bears have faced the Rams, with the last three having been in Los Angeles.

The Bears last opened the season at the Rams in 1950, when they won 24-20.

Last year, the Bears defeated the Detroit Lions in Week 1 for their first opening-week victory since 2013.

Also of interest this year, the Bears will alternate home and road games throughout the season for the first time in their history.

They will be taking on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day for the third time in the last four years. The Bears defeated the Lions 23-16 at Ford Field on Thanksgiving in 2018, and did so again 24-20 the following year.

The Bears will also take on all four teams from the NFC West and AFC North Divisions this season – in addition to the New York Giants (home), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away), and Las Vegas Raiders (away). The Bears are 147-107-10 (.576) all-time against the NFC West and 35-24-1 (.592) against the AFC North.

The Bears will also host the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals this year, and will visit Pittsburgh and Cleveland for the first time since 2013.

The Bears’ games against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct 10; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 24; the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 21; and the New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 2 will all air on CBS.
Preseason and regular-season single-game tickets were to go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fans may purchase online through chicagobears.com/tickets.

Entry to Bears games and all events at Soldier Field is through mobile ticketing only.

The full schedule is below. WBBM here refers to WBBM Newsradio.

2021 BEARS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE                       OPPONENT                                   TIME (CT)          NETWORK / RADIO

Sat., Aug. 14         MIAMI DOLPHINS                      Noon                   Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 / WBBM & TUDN Radio

Sat., Aug. 21         BUFFALO BILLS                            Noon                   Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 / WBBM & TUDN Radio

Sat., Aug. 28         at Tennessee Titans                  6 p.m.                 Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 / WBBM & TUDN Radio

 

2021 BEARS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE                         OPPONENT                                 TIME (CT)          NETWORK / RADIO

Sun., Sept. 12       at L.A. Rams                                 7:20 p.m.           NBC / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Sept. 19       CINCINNATI BENGALS              Noon                   FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Sept. 26       at Cleveland Browns                 Noon                   FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Oct. 3           DETROIT LIONS                           Noon                   FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Oct. 10         at Las Vegas Raiders                 3:05 p.m.*        CBS / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Oct. 17         GREEN BAY PACKERS                Noon*                FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Oct. 24         at Tampa Bay Buccaneers       3:25 p.m.*        CBS / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Oct. 31         SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS            Noon*                FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Mon., Nov. 8        at Pittsburgh Steelers               7:15 p.m.           ESPN / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

BYE WEEK

Sun., Nov. 21        BALTIMORE RAVENS                 Noon*                CBS / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Thur., Nov. 25      at Detroit Lions                           11:30 a.m.         FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Dec. 5           ARIZONA CARDINALS               Noon*                FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Dec. 12        at Green Bay Packers                7:20 p.m.*        NBC / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Mon., Dec. 20      MINNESOTA VIKINGS               7:15 p.m.           ESPN / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Dec. 26        at Seattle Seahawks                  3:05 p.m.*        FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Jan. 2            NEW YORK GIANTS                   Noon*                CBS / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

Sun., Jan. 9            at Minnesota Vikings                Noon*                FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

Home Games in ALL CAPS

 

2021 NFL POSTSEASON SCHEDULE

AFC-NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 15-16, 2022

AFC-NFC Divisional Playoffs: Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 22-23, 2022

AFC-NFC Championship Games: Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

