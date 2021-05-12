DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Bears, NFL, Single-Game Tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) — You can start making your fall football plans.

Chicago Bears single-game tickets for the upcoming season are about to go on sale. Excitement is running high with rookie quarterback Justin Fields on board.

Tickets will be available Wednesday night at 8:30 on the Bears website through Ticketmaster right after the NFL reveals its first-ever 17-game regular season schedule.

The Bears will open up on the road in Los Angeles against the Rams.

