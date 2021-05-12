CHICAGO (CBS) — You can start making your fall football plans.
Chicago Bears single-game tickets for the upcoming season are about to go on sale. Excitement is running high with rookie quarterback Justin Fields on board.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Average Infection Rate Falls To Lowest Point Since Late March; Vaccinations Still Lagging From April Peak
Tickets will be available Wednesday night at 8:30 on the Bears website through Ticketmaster right after the NFL reveals its first-ever 17-game regular season schedule.
The Bears will open up on the road in Los Angeles against the Rams.READ MORE: Illinois Launches 'Time For Me To Drive' Tourism Campaign As State Prepares To Fully Reopen Next Month
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2021