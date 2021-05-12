DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clear skies and calm wind Wednesday evening.

It will not be as chilly Wednesday night.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 05.12.21

With high pressure overhead, we get two more sunny, dry days. The high for Thursday is 67, Friday 69.

Next 2 Days: 05.12.21

Over the weekend, the high drifts away allowing clouds to increase Saturday. This allows the next system to move into our area.

We will have a lot of dry air in place, so most of Saturday should be dry until sunset, when showers arrive to the western suburbs.

7 p.m. Saturday: 05.12.21

Showers are expected on Sunday with that new disturbance in place.

7 p.m. Sunday: 05.12.21

7 Day Forecast: 05.12.21

Mary Kay Kleist