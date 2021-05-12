CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clear skies and calm wind Wednesday evening.
It will not be as chilly Wednesday night.
With high pressure overhead, we get two more sunny, dry days. The high for Thursday is 67, Friday 69.
Over the weekend, the high drifts away allowing clouds to increase Saturday. This allows the next system to move into our area.
We will have a lot of dry air in place, so most of Saturday should be dry until sunset, when showers arrive to the western suburbs.
Showers are expected on Sunday with that new disturbance in place.