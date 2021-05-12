CHICAGO (CBS)– The city is looking for the for the fastest kids in Chicago.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rev. Jesse Jackson and The Chicago Park District are calling for the fastest kids ages 6 to 18 years old to compete in qualifying races leading up to the big day on July 10.READ MORE: Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-And-Run In Lakeview, Half A Mile West Of Wrigley Field
The city said there will be t-shirts and awards for runners and there will be special guests.READ MORE: Subway Restaurants Hiring Over 400 New Employees In Chicago
You can sign up on the Chicago Park District website.MORE NEWS: Andersonville Farmers Market Opens Wednesday