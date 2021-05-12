CLEVELAND (CBS/AP) — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Rosario drove in Cleveland's first run with a sixth-inning double. In the 10th, he singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson, giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners.
Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.
