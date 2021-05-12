CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview Wednesday evening.
The car was later found on the city's West Side, but the assailants got away.
At 8 p.m., the 23-year-old woman parked her car near Pine Grove Avenue and West Sheridan Road when two men came up with handguns and demanded her backpack and the keys to her red Audi.
The suspects took the keys and drove off in the car, police said.
Police briefly pursued the fleeing carjackers. They later bailed and abandoned the car at Gladys and Kolmar avenues in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Nobody was in custody Wednesday night. Area Three detectives were investigating.