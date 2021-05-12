DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Lakeview, Pine Grove Avenue, Sheridan Road, West Garfield Park, West Sheridan Road

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview Wednesday evening.

The car was later found on the city’s West Side, but the assailants got away.

READ MORE: With COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Low, Local Health Organization In Harvey Uses More Personal Outreach

At 8 p.m., the 23-year-old woman parked her car near Pine Grove Avenue and West Sheridan Road when two men came up with handguns and demanded her backpack and the keys to her red Audi.

READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Benjamin Kagan, Who Helped Hundreds Of Seniors Find COVID-19 Shots, Now Has His Own

The suspects took the keys and drove off in the car, police said.

Police briefly pursued the fleeing carjackers. They later bailed and abandoned the car at Gladys and Kolmar avenues in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

MORE NEWS: More Accusers And More Allegations Of Abuse Against Trusted Hockey Coach Tom 'Chico' Adrahtas

Nobody was in custody Wednesday night. Area Three detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff