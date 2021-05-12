CHICAGO (CBS) — Only days after expressing concerns about the safety of unlocking office doors at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday confirmed a timeline for reopening that CBS 2 first reported two months ago.
"The IDES offices will be opening during the summer," Pritzker said.
The state is still working on the exact schedule.
IDES offices have been closed for more than a year.
Earlier this week, the governor blamed security threats against IDES workers for keeping the doors at the troubled state agency closed.
Pritzker said Monday that the state is working directly with security advisors and state police to come up with a safe reopening plan.
“We want to make sure that people who are working there and people who want to come into the government offices to talk to the workers there, that everything is done in as safe a manner as possible,” Pritzker said.