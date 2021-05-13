CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Sky feel like they are championship contenders this year, coming off a pair of seasons that ended with trips to the playoffs.
Part of the reason for the high hopes, the return home of Candace Parker.
The Naperville Central alum is a two-time MVP and reigning WNBA defensive player of the year.
With a mix of vets like Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley – and rising stars like Diamond DeShields – the Sky really is the limit for this squad hoping to make its first championship run.
“It’s special anytime you win a championship – but especially to be at home; to do it where I first started playing basketball,” Parker said.
"You can just tell that this is going to be a special season. We all can feel it. You know, now, it's just about executing and going out and doing the little things; doing the hard things," DeShields added. "I'm just ready, you know, I'm just really excited about the season."
In a survey of WNBA general managers, the Sky were picked to win the East and are the number 2 title favorite. So it’s not just the Sky players themselves who expect big things from this team.